Domestic Financing for HIV Prevention and Abuja Declaration Targets

Our reports show that funding from international donors remains the highest contributor to HIV prevention in Africa, especially for programmes aimed at key population communities. Governments of all nine African countries analysed in our reports are falling far short of meeting the target to spend 15% of their national budgets on health, as set out within the Abuja Declaration. This reliance on international donors threatens the sustainability of the HIV prevention response.





allafrica » / 🏆 1. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Africa: Prosper Africa Coordinates 17 US Agencies to Help Boost Africa's Low Participation in AGOAThe root of the problem is that Africa is simply not producing enough goods that the US wants to buy.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa: HIV Conference Hit By Mass Food PoisoningThe doomed Gauteng Youth Aids conference was hit by a disaster on Saturday when over 30 delegates had to be rushed to hospital with food poisoning.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Africa: Antibiotic Resistance Causes More Deaths Than Malaria and HIV/Aids CombinedThe ability of microbes to survive agents designed to kill them - claims more lives than malaria and HIV/Aids combined. Africa bears the brunt of this development, which thrives on inequality and poverty. Nadine Dreyer asked Tom Nyirenda, a research scientist with over 27 years' experience in infectious diseases, what health organisations on the continent are doing to fight this threat to medical progress.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South Africa's Successful HIV Treatment ProgrammeSouth Africa has one of the largest public-sector chronic medicine programmes for HIV treatment in the world. Approximately 5.8 million out of 7.8 million HIV-positive individuals in the country are on antiretroviral treatment.

Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 63 Read more »

Africa Fibre Forum 2023: Accelerating Fibre Rollout in AfricaThe Africa Fibre Forum 2023, hosted by Digital Council Africa (DCA) and co-sponsored by Huawei and the World Broadband Association (WBBA), took place in Cape Town and saw a multitude of stakeholders commit to accelerating the rollout of fibre across Africa. Set against the backdrop of Africa Com, the continent’s largest technology conference, the event brought together more than 100 industry leaders and experts from 50+ organizations, and several media outlets. Among the consensus points reached during the event is that digitalisation and globalisation have made the fibre infrastructure industry more important and relevant than ever. As such, having the right policies and ecosystems in place is key to accelerating fibre infrastructure deployment. In line with this, many African countries and operators will launch more fibre strategies and establish practices in support of it, setting the continent up for a fibre broadband explosion

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

Prosper Africa coordinates 17 US agencies to help boost Africa’s low participation in AgoaThe root of the problem is that Africa is simply not producing enough goods that the US wants to buy.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »