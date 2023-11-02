Dollar tracks Treasury yields lower as Fed stays on hold

"It seems to us that the FOMC is now in hold mode, albeit in a hawkish way, rather than simply on pause," said Wells Fargo chief economist Jay Bryson. "That is, we think the bar to further rate increases is higher now than it was a few months ago."

"This could take some time to develop and is one reason we are likely to see higher rates for longer." The move lower in the dollar brought some respite for the yen, though it remained on the weaker side of 150 per dollar.

Investors were still struggling to digest the implications of the central bank's piecemeal tweak to its controversial bond yield control policy - a move that has sent Japan's bond market and currency reacting in divergence.

