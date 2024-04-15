Dollar Steadies as Middle East Conflict and US Interest Rates Support

The dollar steadied on Monday, holding its biggest weekly gain since 2022, as escalating conflict in the Middle East and the prospect of stubbornly high US interest rates gave support.

The initial reaction in currencies seemed to be based more on the receding Federal Reserve rate cut expectations than a weekend attack on Israel by Iran, which caused stock markets, bitcoin and oil to drop. “It is too early to judge,” said Jason Wong, senior market strategist at BNZ in Wellington. “It was really a symbolic attack over the weekend … never really designed to inflict much damage – it’s now over to what Israel’s response will be.”

Dollar Middle East Conflict US Interest Rates Inflation Rate Cuts Currencies Stock Markets Bitcoin Oil Iran Israel

