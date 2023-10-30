Dollar inched broadly higher near 150 yen: data deluge awaited

Reuters: The dollar inched broadly higher in cautious trade on Monday and held near 150 yen as traders looked to a policy decision by the Bank of Japan later in the week, alongside other major central bank meetings and a slew of economic data releases globally.The BOJ kicks off its two-day monetary policy meeting on Monday, leading a week which will also see interest rate decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England. A PMI data deluge, inflation figures in the euro zone and U.

Against the dollar, sterling fell 0.12% to $1.2108, while the euro slipped 0.02% to $1.0563. The dollar index edged 0.03% higher to 106.63, as investors assessed what the recent run of resilient U.S. economic data would mean for the Fed’s rate outlook. Data on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending surged in September as households boosted purchases of motor vehicles and travelled, keeping spending on a higher growth path heading into the fourth quarter.

That absence of domestic news left the British currency at the mercy of global flows, notably the broadly stronger dollar, whose gains in recent months have been underpinned by the sell-off in the U.S. Treasury market that sent benchmark yields past 5% at one point this week. Jitters in the stock market, and the war in the Middle East, have also not helped sterling, which is among the more vulnerable major global currencies to declines in market sentiment. headtopics.com

Investors will on Wednesday turn their attention to South Africa’s mid-term budget for clues on the health of the economy, which has been battling high inflation and rolling power cuts. South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was slightly up, with the yield down 4 basis point to 10.660%. Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange fell, with the blue-chip Top-40 index closing 0.75% lower.

Many analysts expect the central bank will lift its inflation forecast to 2.0%, but are unsure whether it will finally abandon YCC in the face of market pressure on bonds. “Remaining uncertainty about the wage outlook, combined with stresses in global bond markets could prompt the BOJ to err on the side of caution, making our view that YCC will be scrapped a very close call,” said analysts at Barclays. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Dollar holds near 150 yen as c.bank policy, data deluge awaitedThe dollar inched broadly higher in cautious trade on Monday and held near 150 yen as traders looked to a policy decision by the Bank of Japan later in the week, alongside other major central bank meetings and a slew of economic data releases globally. Read more ⮕

These parts of Cape Town will not have water on MondayHout Bay, Bellville and Wynberg are among areas that will be without water due to planned maintenance by the City of Cape Town. Read more ⮕

CONFIRMED: No public holiday on Monday – Mzansi is mad, here’s why…Back to work! Mzansi is mad after plans for a long weekend fell apart following President Ramaphosa's Springboks public holiday pledge. Read more ⮕

Severe weather warning issued for parts of SA into MondayKZN Cogta has issued a weather warning for at least 13 of the province's municipalities, while the SAWS has cautioned Gauteng, southwestern Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the eastern parts of the North West and the Free State to also be alert. Read more ⮕

These areas in Cape Town will have no water from MondayMaintenance in Cape Town includes water pipe repairs, valve installations, and replacements to ensure reliable water supply systems. Read more ⮕

Severe weather warning issued for parts of SA into MondayKZN Cogta has issued a weather warning for at least 13 of the province's municipalities, while the SAWS has cautioned Gauteng, southwestern Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the eastern part of the North West and the Northern Cape to also be alert. Read more ⮕