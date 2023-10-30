Dollar holds near 150 yen as c.bank policy, data deluge awaited

The BOJ kicks off its two-day monetary policy meeting on Monday, leading a week which will also see interest rate decisions from the U.S.
A PMI data deluge, inflation figures in the euro zone and U.S. nonfarm payrolls also add to the mix of the event-packed week. "It's definitely a busy week," said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"I think for the FOMC and the Bank of England, they will be pretty low key with them leaving interest rates on hold. The BOJ meeting will be the most interesting one (given) heightened speculation over a policy tweak at this meeting.
In the broader market, currency moves were largely subdued as traders stayed on guard and risk sentiment remained fragile. The Australian and New Zealand dollars nudged higher after having slid to fresh 2023 lows last week, with the Aussie last 0.19% up at $0.6346.
"The geopolitical backdrop in the Middle East remains a dominant market consideration," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone. The dollar index edged 0.03% higher to 106.63, as investors assessed what the recent run of resilient U.S. economic data would mean for the Fed's rate outlook. Consumer spending surged in September as households boosted purchases of motor vehicles and travelled, keeping spending on a higher growth path heading into the fourth quarter.
While expectations are for the Fed to leave interest rates on hold when it announces its policy decision later in the week, markets are pricing in a roughly 19% chance of a hike in December, according to the CME FedWatch tool.