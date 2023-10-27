Dollar headed for weekly gain as US economy stays robust

Reuters: The dollar headed for weekly gain on Friday, aided by solid U.S. growth figures that bolstered the case for higher-for-longer interest rates, while the yen hovered on the weaker side of 150 per dollar ahead of a key policy meeting next week.The U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in nearly two years in the third quarter as higher wages from a tight labor market helped to power consumer spending, data on Thursday showed.

“Certainly, the U.S. economy is a lot more resilient than most expected. It’s both a blessing and a curse for the Fed,” said Christel Rendu de Lint, head of investments at Vontobel. “But certainly, the chances of a soft landing look greater than most anticipated.” Sterling edged 0.07% higher to $1.21355, though was not too far from a three-week low of $1.2070 hit on Thursday. The euro slipped 0.02% to $1.0560 and was headed for a weekly loss of roughly 0.3%.

“The retreat in yields was to do with a little bit of flight to quality, because what you saw last night was pretty devastating action in the equity market,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG. Treasury yields move inversely to bond prices. “The last few Fridays we’ve seen very much flight-to-safety type moves because ahead of the weekend, we’re not really sure what’s going to be playing out in terms of Gaza,” said Sycamore. headtopics.com

The kiwi similarly languished near a roughly 11-month low and was last 0.1% higher at $0.5825. In Asia, the yen remained top of investors’ minds as it stayed on the weaker side of 150 per dollar, a threshold which some see as a potential trigger for intervention by Japanese authorities. The yen last stood at 150.38 per dollar, languishing near the previous session’s one-year trough of 150.78.

The BOJ is due to meet next week, amid mounting speculation that the central bank could change its bond yield control, with a hike to an existing yield cap set just three months ago being discussed as a possibility. “If we come in with dollar/yen up at 151 next Monday, then there’s more chance I think they’d lift the cap,” said IG’s Sycamore. “The higher the dollar/yen goes in the interim, the more chance there is of a tweak. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Dollar eyes weekly gain as US economy stays robustThe dollar was headed for a weekly gain on Friday, aided by solid U.S. growth figures that bolstered the case for higher-for-longer interest rates, while the yen hovered on the weaker side of 150 per dollar ahead of a key policy meeting next week. Read more ⮕

The dollar’s shallow correction may be overSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

South African rand slips against dollar ahead of producer inflation figuresThe South African rand weakened in early trade on Thursday ahead of September producer inflation figures and dragged down by a stronger dollar as U.S. Treasury yields spiked on fears that interest rates will remain high. Read more ⮕

Dollar firms, yen weakens to intervention-wary levelThe dollar was firm on Thursday, hovering near a one-week high as Treasury yields rose and investor appetite for riskier currencies dimmed, while the yen breached 150 per dollar to keep traders jittery about the prospect of intervention. Read more ⮕

South African rand edged lower In the face of U.S. dollar strengthReuters: The South African rand edged lower against a stronger dollar on Wednesday, taking global direction in the absence of local data. Read more ⮕

Ugandan shilling stable, dollar inflows from NGOs helpThe Ugandan shilling was stable on Thursday, with dollar inflows from non-governmental organisations matching importer demand, traders said. Read more ⮕