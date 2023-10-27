Dollar headed for weekly gain as US economy stays robust

Reuters: The dollar headed for weekly gain on Friday, aided by solid U.S. growth figures that bolstered the case for higher-for-longer interest rates, while the yen hovered on the weaker side of 150 per dollar ahead of a key policy meeting next week.The U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in nearly two years in the third quarter as higher wages from a tight labor market helped to power consumer spending, data on Thursday showed.
“Certainly, the U.S. economy is a lot more resilient than most expected. It’s both a blessing and a curse for the Fed,” said Christel Rendu de Lint, head of investments at Vontobel. “But certainly, the chances of a soft landing look greater than most anticipated.” Sterling edged 0.07% higher to $1.21355, though was not too far from a three-week low of $1.2070 hit on Thursday. The euro slipped 0.02% to $1.0560 and was headed for a weekly loss of roughly 0.3%.
"The retreat in yields was to do with a little bit of flight to quality, because what you saw last night was pretty devastating action in the equity market," said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG. Treasury yields move inversely to bond prices. "The last few Fridays we've seen very much flight-to-safety type moves because ahead of the weekend, we're not really sure what's going to be playing out in terms of Gaza," said Sycamore.
The kiwi similarly languished near a roughly 11-month low and was last 0.1% higher at $0.5825. In Asia, the yen remained top of investors’ minds as it stayed on the weaker side of 150 per dollar, a threshold which some see as a potential trigger for intervention by Japanese authorities. The yen last stood at 150.38 per dollar, languishing near the previous session’s one-year trough of 150.78.
The BOJ is due to meet next week, amid mounting speculation that the central bank could change its bond yield control, with a hike to an existing yield cap set just three months ago being discussed as a possibility. "If we come in with dollar/yen up at 151 next Monday, then there's more chance I think they'd lift the cap," said IG's Sycamore. "The higher the dollar/yen goes in the interim, the more chance there is of a tweak.