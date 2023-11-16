Dollar gains as U.S. retail sales fall less than expected

The dollar gained on Wednesday after still strong U.S. retail sales fell less than expected in October, a reminder for the market that a definitive date for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates is still unknown. The dollar bounced off its biggest drop in a year on Tuesday when the consumer price index (CPI) showed U.S. inflation was cooling faster than expected, sealing market expectations that the Fed was done hiking interest rates. But at an annualized 3.

2%, the pace of inflation remains well above the Fed's 2% target, leaving the question of when the Fed will cut rates unresolved. "Until the market believes that the next Fed move is going to be a cut and believes that concretely, we'll see episodic patches of dollar strength before dollar weakness becomes the trade," said Steven Englander, head of global G10 FX research at Standard Chartered Bank in New York. "Today's data were neutral to slightly stronger than expected. The market is still not sure on U.S. growt

