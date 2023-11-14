Dollar Falls as U.S. Inflation Moderates, Fed Rate Hike Expectations Diminish

The dollar fell more than 1% against major currencies on Tuesday after U.S. consumer price data showed the pace of inflation moderating further in October, increasing the odds that the Federal Reserve is done hiking interest rates. U.S. consumer prices were unchanged last month amid lower gasoline prices, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said, following a 0.4% rise in September. In the 12 months through October, the consumer price index (CPI) climbed 3.2% after rising 3.

7% in September, BLS said.The dollar immediately tumbled on the report's release and Treasury yields plunged. The benchmark 10-year fell below 4.5%, removing a major support to the dollar's strength this year. "We think that the dollar will continue to weaken a bit throughout the end of the year, maybe even early into January," said John Doyle, head of trading and dealing at Monex USA in Washington. The dollar index, a measure of the U.S. currency against six peers, slid 1.55% to 103.980, on track to its biggest single-day percentage decline since Nov. 11, 202

