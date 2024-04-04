Dog Strangled to Death in Disturbing Video Leads to Arrest and Animal Cruelty Case

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA arrested a man and opened an animal cruelty case after shocking footage emerged of a dog being restrained and strangled to death with a rope. On March 15, 2024, The Cape of Good Hope SPCA received a report accompanied by upsetting video footage of a dog named Olaf being subjected to unimaginable cruelty.

In the video, Olaf can be seen struggling under a thick blanket as if she is being smothered, and then with a rope around her neck, thrashing, gagging, and gasping for air while being restrained by a man. Her carers’ desperate pleas were ineffective, and by the end of the video, Olaf appears to be dead. “Even as a seasoned Inspector, the video was hard to watch, no animal deserves to suffer like that. She must’ve been terrified, confused and in agony,’ said Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse. Olaf was rushed to the Helderberg Animal Welfare Society, but was tragically declared dead upon arrival

