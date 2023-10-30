Does eNCA have MONOPOLY over Ramaphosa’s broadcast feed?

The Economic Freedom Fighters have slammed the Presidency for allegedly granting eNCA exclusive control over the broadcast feed for President Cyril Ramaphosa’sOn Sunday, in announcing Ramaphosa’s address, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya also wrote, “eNCA will provide a feed to all media and PresidencyZA will live stream the proceedings.

EFF has continued to allege that the selection of eNCA to control broadcast rights is due to the presidents relation with Remgro Chairperson and SA’s richest man Johann Rupert, who has a large stake at eMedia Holdings.

“This blatant capture of the state president by capital and an undermining of media and access to information for the benefit of promoting Johann Ruperts media platform.” the party said in a statement. headtopics.com

In a post on X, formerly Twitter Magwenya says the feed is not exclusive and available to all media houses. A "media feed" means sharing the signal with all media houses. Tomorrow's address to the nation will be available in all TV channels, including SABC TV and Radio stations. ENCA is not being paid for this service, nor is it charging for signal distribution.“A ‘media feed’ means sharing the signal with all media houses. Tomorrow’s address to the nation will be available in all TV channels, including SABC TV and Radio stations.