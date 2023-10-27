Dodgy MultiChoice deal back in the spotlight

Former SABC board member Mathatha Tsedu raised questions about a controversial contract between the SABC and MultiChoice signed a decade ago.

However, former Communications Minister Yunus Carrim alleged it did not stop at a content and archive agreement.the deal between MultiChoice and the SABC was all about ensuring that there was no signal encryption in South Africa’s digital TV specification.

He alleged that former MultiChoice CEO Imtiaz Patel made it clear that excluding this clause in the agreement with SABC would be a deal-breaker. Despite numerous allegations and reports about corruption and state capture, the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State CaptureThe commission said it found no evidence to support allegations that MultiChoice behaved improperly when negotiating the SABC channel carriage deal. headtopics.com

“If you look at the composition of the delegation who visited MultiChoice, it was clear that Motsoeneng was not alone,” he said. After arriving back at the SABC, Motsoeneng allegedly told the head of legal that a contract from MultiChoice would arrive to be approved.

Commenting on the deal, Motsoeneng said the SABC rewarded him for bringing the SABC News channel to MultiChoice’s DStv platform and generating additional revenue.

