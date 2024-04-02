Doctors in Nyanza region tell off Council of Governors chairperson Ann Waiguru

Doctors participating in the strike within the Nyanza region have told off Council of Governors chairperson Ann Waiguru to keep off their affairs, urging her to refrain from issuing threats against them. Dr. Sande Charo, the Secretary of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Western branch, criticized Waiguru's involvement in the negotiations, describing her actions as overstepping her bounds.

"I witnessed the Governor entering the dialogue with threats directed at the doctors during the meeting between the Union and the national government. She lacks the authority," Charo stated. Last week, Waiguru warned the striking doctors to end their strike and return to work promptly, cautioning them of potential repercussions for their actions. Charo accused Waiguru of mishandling doctors in her county and asserted that she lacks the credibility to intervene in the ongoing discussions aimed at resolving the strik

