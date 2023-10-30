‘Doctor’ Matthew Lani begs Helen Joseph Hospital for forgiveness [watch]

The University of Witwatersrand and Cambridge international has shared a statement denying that Dr Matthew Lani graduated from the institution. Images via TikTok: @doc.matthewThe University of Witwatersrand and Cambridge international has shared a statement denying that Dr Matthew Lani graduated from the institution. Images via TikTok: @doc.matthew

Bongani Matthew Lani, who was oust earlier this month for masquerading on social media as a 24-year-old doctor, has asked for forgiven Sunday, 29 October. This comes after he was arrested on Sunday, 29 October by security personnel at the Helen Joseph Hospital in Gauteng.A video of Lani’s arrest, as well as another video of him writing a statement at the hospital, have gone viral.

In the video, a member of the hospital staff can be heard reprimanding the popular TikToker for illegally entering into the theatre locker room.Lani can be heard apologising, but also vehemently denying stealing the identity of Dr Sanele Zingelwa – a second-year medical intern at the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital who has opened a case against him. The bogus doctor tells the Helen Joseph Hospital staff member that he was using the Zingelwa before changing to Lani. headtopics.com

He further denies seeing any patients or handing out medication when asked about the antiretroviral (ARV) treatment that he had in his belongings.Gauteng Department of Health who released a statement saying: “He was apprehended while entering the main entrance of the facility… disguised in a hoodie and wearing a surgical mask with a stethoscope around his neck.

“Immediately after being apprehended Lani requested to go to the bathroom only to attempt to escape by jumping through the bathroom window. When the security realised that he was making a run for it, they called for reinforcement, and he was subsequently apprehended again.”Dashed dreams: 5 Reasons why President’s public holiday won’t happen soon, or at all headtopics.com

