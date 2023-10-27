Doctor Khumalo wants Kaizer Chiefs competing for honours

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JANUARY 08: Doctor Khumalo (legend) of Kaizer Chiefs during Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Highlands Park at FNB Stadium on January 08, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JANUARY 08: Doctor Khumalo (legend) of Kaizer Chiefs during Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Highlands Park at FNB Stadium on January 08, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Kaizer Chiefs icon Doctor Khumalo bemoaned the lack of competition for Mamelodi Sundowns in domestic football. Sundowns bagged all three of the domestic trophies on offer last term, including their fifth straight Premiership title.“I have a simple question for you: How does it feel to watch your opponents walking up to the podium to receive awards while watching them on television. There are individual and team awards,” Doctor Khumalo wrote in the

“I still wonder how it feels to watch opposition players and teams collecting awards while sitting in your lounge and watching them on television? Once again, I really hope that someone will show up and challenge Sundowns next season.“The more players and teams raising their hands next season, the better it will be for our football. That’s how the game will be interesting and catch everyone’s eye. Everyone will start getting more interested in the game. headtopics.com

Kaizer Chiefs are the only currently active PSL club other than Sundowns to win the Premiership in the last nine years and their last triumph came in 2015.Sundowns have won 13 of the 27 Premiership seasons contested and sport a huge lead over the Soweto Giants who each own four PSL trophy wins.

The Brazilians have become incredibly dominant in recent years winning the last two league titles by 16 points, whereas the first three league wins of their current sequence were achieved by five points or less. headtopics.com

While Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are most likely to mount a challenge, there are also ambitious clubs in the Western Cape and Kwazulu-Natal who would love to shift power in SA football.Tonight on Scandal: Taps interferes in things he shouldn’t

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Kaizer Jr explains why Kaizer Chiefs signed FleursThe Kaizer Chiefs sporting director has explained what convinced them to make a permanent move for Luke Fleurs. Read more ⮕

Why Doctor Khumalo didn’t play in EuropeKaizer Chiefs great Doctor Khumalo has revealed why he never played in Europe during his storied and iconic career. Read more ⮕

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker says there’s nothing special about the clubGolden Arrows coach Mabhuti Khenyeza has made it clear that his former team Kaizer Chiefs will not get special treatment. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Worst Kaizer Chiefs coaches of the PSL era [VIDEO]Watch news in a minute for a summary of two managers in the PSL era did even worse than Molefi Ntseki as Kaizer Chiefs coaches. Read more ⮕

Kaizer Chiefs great reveals why the club are no longer on topA Kaizer Chiefs legend believes that the club have been well and truly unseated as the Amakhosi of South African football. Read more ⮕

Kasi soccer skills: Kaizer Chiefs’ George Maluleka flava skills [video]Showboating, dribbles and pure kasi soccer skills are an important part of this beautiful game that is loved all over the world. Read more ⮕