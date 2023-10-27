Do you know the nicknames of all 16 PSL clubs?

Richards Bay – The Natal Rich BoysOrlando Pirates fans expectant on Soweto Derby Day. Image: BackpagePixOrlando Pirates face off against Polokwane City on Friday 27 October with kickoff at 19:30. Key duohave accumulated three bookings this season. If either gets shown a yellow card against Polokwane, they’ll miss the team’s trip to Cape Town Spurs on the 1st of November.

Perhaps that’s a good game for them to get a breather though?Meanwhile, a new era at Kaizer Chiefs is upon us with interim boss Cavin Johnson desperate for three points away at the in-form Golden Arrows.are all on three bookings for the season. Their next local game is also against Cape Town Spurs, on the 8th of November. Johnson might prefer them to sit out a suspension in that contest, rather than the match that follows, against Orlando Pirates.

