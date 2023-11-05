Do we need to be confronted by Christmas in November? Ten months may sound like sufficient time for Santa to fill his sack but you’re forgetting about Christmas in July and all the time it takes his elvish slaves to order the toys from China before wrapping them. You’ve also seen the price of petrol, so imagine the cost of reindeer diesel.

There are few times when it is reasonable to limit the freedoms of people but sometimes, when people do stupid things, it may warrant a law to prevent it: putting pickles on burgers, building a treehouse with paper or designing a microwave that beeps more than once. Now add to that list Christmas marketing in November. I didn't even need to wait until November to write this as the local malls started putting decorations up two weeks ago. But now I'm seeing the marketing in the national press and I'm wondering wh

