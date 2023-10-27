DJ Maphorisa Shows Off Building Project With Oskido, Fans Guess What It Is: “The Biggest Studio”

The popular producer recently shared his new building project, suspected to be either a nightclub or recording studio

Fans as well as Oskido congratulated Porry on his latest move and couldn't wait to see what becomes of itDJ Maphorisa has something big coming up and shared a video of his building project with excited fans. Images: djmaphorisa, oskidoibelievehitmaker revealed what appears to be a building being constructed and was showered with praise by Oskido, who got fans excited over what Porry is up to.

The producer recently showed off his new building project and was congratulated by Oskido, who couldn't contain his excitement.is wracking their brains trying to figure out what the men are up to while also praising their big moves:Phorry has been praised on numerous occasions for helping other artists and continues to show his heart of gold despite rumours of him being an industry gatekeeper. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

Nigerian Man Buys Mercedes-Benz Truck and Shows it off Online, Video Stuns Many: 'Better Investment'A young Nigerian man has taken to social media to show off a big Mercedes-Benz truck he recently acquired. He posed for pictures as he celebrated online. Read more ⮕

R4 million: Kefilwe Mabote shows off her new ‘hot ride’ [watch]'Oh mama: Luxury influencer Kefilwe Mabote couldn't help but show off her latest new Porsche; she was congratulated be her celeb pals. Read more ⮕

National government laughs off Gauteng's 'frivolous' plan to kill off district municipalitiesNational government laughs off Gauteng's 'frivolous' plan to kill off district municipalities Read more ⮕

Prince Kaybee Shows 2 Photos of Son Milani Being Naughty in Lacoste Store, Netizens SwooningHouse music DJ Prince Kaybee gave his followers a sneak preview of his life with his toddler Milani during a recent shopping date at a Lacoste store. Read more ⮕

Thuli Phongolo Shows Love to Supporters Recording Her Sets Amid Mixtape Rumours: “Thank the Lord”Thuli Phongolo is tired of trolls questioning her DJing abilities. The DJ shot back at the haters with proof that she knows what she's doing behind the decks. Read more ⮕

Sound recordings and AI tell us if forests are recovering, new study from Ecuador showsSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕