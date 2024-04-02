DIY Projects to Help Homeowners Close a Fast Sale

When a homeowner needs to sell, and cash is tight, it can be difficult to find ways to spruce up the home without breaking the bank. Those willing to pick up the paintbrush and tools could make the home more appealing without making any substantial capital investments. 'The key to attracting buyers is to make the home as appealing as possible to the broadest possible audience,' says Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa.

He adds that most buyers need more time or cash to fix up the home themselves. 'Move-in-ready homes not only fetch a higher selling price, but they also tend to sell faster,' he notes. To help sellers with limited cash make their homes move-in-ready, RE/MAX of Southern Africa shares the top 3 DIY projects that could help homeowners close a fast sale: 1) Repaint One of the most affordable ways to make a dramatic change is to repaint the walls and ceiling, especially if you've lived in a home for a long tim

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Southern Africa: Hunting Trophy Ban Unjust to Local Communities in Southern AfricaEurope's plans to ban the importation of trophy hunting products are unjust and pose a huge threat to conservation that centres on the people in southern African rangeland countries, wildlife ecologists say.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Central Africa: Africa/Central Africa - the New Cold War Passes Through MercenariesIs the Central African Republic a 'Paradise of mercenaries'? The country has long been the scene of the intervention of various private military companies (PMCs), at least since March 2003, when François Bozizé took power in a coup supported by France against President Ange-Félix Patassé.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Africa: USAID Launches the Africa Trade Desk through Prosper AfricaPress Release - Today, Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman announced the launch of the Africa Trade Desk, a signature trade platform from Prosper Africa that links large U.S. food retailers to African producers.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Datacentrix wins first-ever ‘Go Beyond Reseller’ award at HP Southern Africa Channel AwardsDatacentrix maintained consistent achievement throughout 2023 across all partner categories, including PCs, printing, accessories and services.

Source: ITWeb - 🏆 45. / 51 Read more »

Southern Africa: SADC Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to Helping Resolve Conflicts in DRC, MozambiqueLeaders of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on Saturday reaffirmed their commitment to providing both diplomatic and military support to find lasting solutions to the conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Mozambique.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Southern Africa: SADC Reaffirms Unwavering Diplomatic, Military Support to War-Torn DRCHeads of State and Governments under the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to providing both diplomatic and military support to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to enable the country find lasting solutions to the violent conflict in Eastern DRC.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »