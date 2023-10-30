Disruptive SNOW and severe thunderstorms expected TODAY

“The snow is expected to result in dangerous driving conditions, road and pass closures, loss of vulnerable livestock, and localised disruption to services.”

⛈🌩Weather outlook for Monday, 30 October 2023. Cloudy and cold conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts, with“Dress warmly and avoid high mountain passes if possible. Avoid travel and exercise caution when on the roads, as they may be icy and dangerous.” Meanwhile, a level 2 warning is in place for severe thunderstorms in other parts of South Africa.

The severe thunderstorms could result in localised damage to settlements over an open area, falling trees blocking minor roads, localised flooding of susceptible roads and low-lying areas and bridges.



