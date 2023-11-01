Disney to complete takeover of Hulu with $8.6 bn deal

The acquisition will"further Disney's streaming objectives," the company said in a press release, and comes as it strives to boost subscriber numbers at its Disney+ streaming service. The deal values Hulu at $27.5 billion in total, according to Disney, which said the transaction will be concluded by December 1.The company will release its latest quarterly earnings next week, providing a look at how its cable and streaming television services are doing in the fiercely competitive market.Disney in August reported that Disney+ lost more than 10 million subscribers in the recently ended quarter, in large part due to the Indian market.

The leading streaming service increased prices on some of its plans, perhaps creating an opportunity for competitors such as Disney. Netflix said in an earnings report that its nascent ad-supported offering was gaining traction, and the coming Disney earnings should provide insight into whether the same is true for its ad-supported tier.Meanwhile, film and television makers see productions halted by an actors strike in the United States, meaning a potential lack of fresh content needed to attract and keep streaming service subscribers.

South Africa Headlines Read more: BRİEFLYZA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KİCKOFFMAGAZİNE: Sekhukhune complete Ghanaian striker signingSekhukhune complete Ghanaian striker signing

Source: KickOffMagazine | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: SARS makes big changes to international transfersSouth African emigrants must deal with a new system when making payments internationally.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »

FİN24: Woolies to buy Absolute Pets in deal with Sanlam, managementWoolies to buy Absolute Pets in deal with Sanlam, management

Source: Fin24 | Read more »

NEWS24: Controversial Tshwane IT deal: Company loses court bid to keep info secretControversial Tshwane IT deal: Company loses court bid to keep info secret

Source: News24 | Read more »

KİCKOFFMAGAZİNE: No deal for Phiri Jr at SwallowsNo deal for Phiri Jr at Swallows

Source: KickOffMagazine | Read more »