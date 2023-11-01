Discovery Insure clients now get discounts on Takealot power-surge protection

As a leader in the short-term insurance environment, Discovery Insure continues to add tangible value to people’s everyday lives. One way Discovery is “doing better” is helping clients protect their homes against unnecessary costs due to power surges.

A power surge is an unexpected spike in the voltage supplied to an electrical circuit. These spikes can cause additional heat due to the flow of electric current which can damage the circuits in appliances and electronics. Power surges can happen if there’s an issue with nearby transmission lines or transformers, and they can be triggered by load-shedding’s on/off nature.

However, an easy way to prevent sensitive electronics and large appliances from getting damaged is to have power-surge protection. In line with Discovery’s shared-value approach, Discovery Insure has launched a partnership with Takealot to help clients get power surge protection devices at a discounted rate.Discovery simply sends a unique code by SMS if a client has building or household contents insurance with Discovery Insure. In turn, they can select a qualifying device on Takealot and then redeem the code before paying.

There’s still a long way to go on South Africa’s Just Transition journey, as only 8% of the country’s energy comes from renewables (the global average is 29%) and 6% from a combination of nuclear and diesel-fuelled open cycle gas turbines.

South Africa still generates 86% of its power through coal – the highest of the G20 countries. In the meantime, Discovery Insure’s shared-value insurance model continues to underpin a proactive, instead of reactive, approach in the short-term risk space, and surge-protection accessibility is one such example of this proactivity.

South Africa Headlines Read more: BUSİNESSTECHSA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CAPETOWNETC: Takealot refunds millions following the #BacktheBucks promotionTakealot is expected to pay an estimated R10 million in refunds to customers following its BacktheBucks Samsung television promotion, now that the Springboks have claimed victory at the Rugby World Cup.

Source: CapeTownEtc | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: Shop and Ship named Takealot’s overall Top Seller – The secret behind the successShop and Ship has been awarded the Takealot overall Top Seller award, beating over 10,500 marketplace sellers to this illustrious accolade.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »

BUSİNESSTECHSA: Break a sweat with the Garmin Vivoactive 5 smartwatch – now available on TakealotTakealot is offering R500 off the new Garmin Vivoactive 5 smartwatch.

Source: BusinessTechSA | Read more »

NEWS24: Regulator loses court bid to halt Discovery, Netcare prepaid doctor vouchersRegulator loses court bid to halt Discovery, Netcare prepaid doctor vouchers

Source: News24 | Read more »

THESANEWS: Prison journalism: My journey of self-discovery and transformationJonno Knowles was incarcerated in Pollsmoor Prison and participated in restorative justice while inside the prison.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

TECHCENTRAL: IT Leadership Series: Discovery COO Karren SandersonKarren Sanderson joined Discovery Health in 1997, fresh from university (Unisa: BCom). Today she’s Discovery's COO.

Source: TechCentral | Read more »