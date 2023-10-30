Discover the thrilling world of motorsport marshalling

For motorsport fans, it is usually all eyes on the track, the cars, the bikes and the action. The excitement in the stands is palpable as engines roar and competitors give it their all for their supporters.

Motorsport SA CEO Adrian Scholtz says among the most important people on the track are the marshals. Volunteers primarily do marshalling and it is an ideal way for anyone who loves motorsport to get involved in the action and really make a difference. “We place so much value on these volunteers and are urgently looking to attract young blood into the sport. Young people like Michael Sepeng, one of the marshals at Zwartkops Raceway, represent the future face of marshalling,” he says.

According to Scholtz, “Marshals are often the first responders. They also help to keep pit and track areas clean and safe, maintain track appearance and functionality and report any concerns to race control or track management.” headtopics.com

Scholtz explains that not all marshals are the same either. There are various categories of marshals - incident, flag, fire and observer. They all work together as teams on various corners. A Post Chief is in charge of a corner.

“All marshals need to be trained to an acceptable standard and are graded as such, from grade one to 10 in the case of circuit racing, depending on experience and effectiveness,” he adds.With a love for motorcycles and karting, Michael Sepeng is at his most content among the other marshals at Zwartkops Raceway. He came to Johannesburg as the breadwinner for his extended family and was fortunate to land a job at the racetrack. headtopics.com

A marshal has to be fresh and vigilant on race day, Michael says. The sport carries inherent risks as an accident can happen at any time, so it can actually be extremely stressful at times.

South Africa Headlines Read more: BoksburgNews »

DA councillor kicked out of Ekurhuleni council for wearing ‘witch hat’Breaking Stories Read more ⮕

SAPS on high alert for Rugby World Cup finalBreaking Stories Read more ⮕

Parts association warns against African market being saturated with counterfeit partsBreaking Stories Read more ⮕

KZN inkosi and wife shot dead in ambush but toddler survivesBreaking Stories Read more ⮕

How to avoid problems with contingent salesBreaking Stories Read more ⮕

Rain not dampening Rugby World Cup spirit in KZN - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Westville Old Boys' Club in Durban is expecting thousands of people to turn up to watch the final. Read more ⮕