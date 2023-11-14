Discover New Dinner Choices with These Sausage Recipes

Discover new dinner choices with these three sausage recipes that could become your family's next favourite meal.Combine the cabbage, fennel and carrot in a bowl. Add the sour cream, mayonnaise and horseradish and stir to combine. Season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Refrigerate until needed. Preheat barbecue or chargrill pan over medium heat, then cook sausages for 8-10 minutes, turning, until browned and cooked through.

(Alternatively, preheat oven to 180°C and cook for 15-20 minutes on an oiled baking tray.) Meanwhile, combine honey, mustard and garlic in a small bowl. When sausages are nearly cooked, brush them with the honey mixture. Cook for a further minute or until sausages begin to caramelise. Remove and set aside to cool. Place lavash wraps on a work surface. Divide sausages and coleslaw among the wraps, then roll up to enclose filling. Serve warm or at room temperature.Preheat oven to 180°C. Grease a large oven tray and line with baking paper. Drizzle the cut side of the pumpkin with the olive oil and season to tast

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EWNUPDATES: COPE ends Makhubele's membership after she signs party up to new allianceParty president, Mosioua Lekota, said while it had considered forming part of the alliance, Colleen Makhubele was not given the go-ahead to sign up the party.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: Meet Boksburg Rugby Club’s new chairpersonBreaking local news in Boksburg

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: Pietermaritzburg New Prison running short of spaceCourts were urged to ‘temporarily stop’ referring new admissions as overcrowding reached crisis levels.

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: Volvo Cars Energy Solutions establishes new business unitBreaking Stories

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

EWNREPORTER: No new diphtheria cases at Pollsmoor in past 5 daysThe National Commissioner of Correctional Services Makgothi Thobakgale told the media on Monday that the Department has taken strict measures to control the outbreak which caused the death of a 19-year-old inmate last week.

Source: ewnreporter | Read more »

HTXTAFRİCA: NSFAS to Accept New Applications for Student Financial AidThe National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) will begin accepting new applications from next week, allowing underprivileged students to access higher education. Applications will open on 21st November 2023 and close on 31st January 2024.

Source: htxtafrica | Read more »