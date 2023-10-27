Discover a feast of flowers at Veld & Sea foraging workshops

She was inspired by her own children’s journeys and adventures with foraged food and she later started teaching kids to forage and harvest before developing foraging workshops for adults over a decade ago.

Veld & Sea hopes to inspire reciprocal relationships with the land and ocean through immersive learning and nature as their classroom.By working with the seasons and cycles of nature, Gray and her passionate staff have developed a deeper understanding of self, spirit and science, perceiving these spaces as home and habitat to more than just humans, with values that go beyond food.

However, with spring in full swing between September and November, flower workshops have been all the rage at Veld & Sea. After a brief introduction and enjoying a cup of delicious fynbos chai tea, brewed from the bounty of freshly picked florals, guests had a chance to get creative by taking some time out to create headpieces, exquisitely decorated with roses, proteas and pin cushions, while learning more about the tastes, tones and health benefits of cornflowers, hibiscus, poppies and carnations, growing within metres of their classroom in Veld & Sea’s Glasshouse. headtopics.com

Each guest first constructed their own starter, a rainbow springroll, served with a sweet chilli sauce and tahini miso, garnished with petals to provide a burst of colour and flavour. While the spring programme has come to an end for 2023, guests can still look forward to a bumper summer schedule at Veld & Sea, which will now be shifting their focus to coastal foraging.

South Africa Headlines Read more: CapeTownEtc »

5 adventures to discover in Cape Town this summerSummers in Cape Town are glorious - the weather is perfect, birds are chirping and the air bears a fragrance reminiscent of an exotic island. This year, plan your best summer yet with a bucket list of adventures that will create memories to last a lifetime. Read more ⮕

Meet Nicky McLeod: The lioness roaring against environmental challengesDiscover how Nicky McLeod and ERS are making a difference in Matatiele by addressing environmental challenges. Read more ⮕

Goat cheese spring rolls with walnuts and spinachWhen it's time to make some snacks for the big game this weekend, these goat cheese spring rolls are going to blow your mind. Read more ⮕

Celebrate spring with Bourbon and apple fizz cocktailThis Bourbon and Apple Fizz cocktail is a blend of bourbon, apple cider, and a hint of citrus, perfect for enjoying warm spring evenings. Read more ⮕

Russian MiG-31 intercepts Norway's P-8A Poseidon over Barents SeaSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Sea Walls announces SA artists set to participate in global artivism projectThe PangeaSeed Foundation has announced a list of 11 South African and three international mural artists to participate in the Cape Town leg of their renowned art programme Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans which celebrates 20 years of being at the forefront of marine conservation. Read more ⮕