Discover a feast of flowers at Veld & Sea foraging workshops

She was inspired by her own children’s journeys and adventures with foraged food and she later started teaching kids to forage and harvest before developing foraging workshops for adults over a decade ago.
Veld & Sea hopes to inspire reciprocal relationships with the land and ocean through immersive learning and nature as their classroom.By working with the seasons and cycles of nature, Gray and her passionate staff have developed a deeper understanding of self, spirit and science, perceiving these spaces as home and habitat to more than just humans, with values that go beyond food.
However, with spring in full swing between September and November, flower workshops have been all the rage at Veld & Sea. After a brief introduction and enjoying a cup of delicious fynbos chai tea, brewed from the bounty of freshly picked florals, guests had a chance to get creative by taking some time out to create headpieces, exquisitely decorated with roses, proteas and pin cushions, while learning more about the tastes, tones and health benefits of cornflowers, hibiscus, poppies and carnations, growing within metres of their classroom in Veld & Sea's Glasshouse.
Each guest first constructed their own starter, a rainbow springroll, served with a sweet chilli sauce and tahini miso, garnished with petals to provide a burst of colour and flavour. While the spring programme has come to an end for 2023, guests can still look forward to a bumper summer schedule at Veld & Sea, which will now be shifting their focus to coastal foraging.