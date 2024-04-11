Disciplinary processes concluded for Tshwane employees involved in controversial tender

The disciplinary processes against senior City of Tshwane employees accused of flouting processes to award the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant tender to companies linked to controversial businessman Edwin Sodi have been concluded. On Wednesday, during a site visit at the Rooiwal and Klipdrift wastewater treatment works, the mayor of Tshwane, Cilliers Brink, said the city was awaiting the outcome of the hearings, which would be announced in the "next couple of days".

In 2019, Sodi's company, Blackhead Consulting, was part of a joint venture with two other companies - CMS and NJR - who were awarded a R290-million tender to upgrade Rooiwal

Disciplinary Processes Tshwane Employees Tender Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant Companies Edwin Sodi

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



News24 / 🏆 4. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

City of Tshwane mandates waste bin ownership to prevent illegal dumpingTo combat illegal dumping, every household must possess a designated bin for storing household waste, mandated by the City.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

‘Finish what we started’ – Cilliers Brink to remain as City of Tshwane mayorTshwane mayor Cilliers Brink has announced he will remain in his current position instead of representing the DA in Parliament.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

DA Tshwane caucus spokesperson Kwena Moloto loves his hair and his cityThe Democratic Alliance's Kwena Moloto finds solace and unity in Loftus Versfeld, a cherished venue amidst Pretoria's diversity.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

City of Tshwane finally publishes its financial statementsJust in time to meet the JSE's revised-revised deadline …

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

City of Tshwane Disconnects Power to Homes with Unpaid BillsThe City of Tshwane has disconnected power to over 400 homes in a Pretoria golf estate due to unpaid bills totaling over R16 million from illegal connections. This action is part of the city’s effort to address its R1.6-billion debt to Eskom.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

City of Tshwane Urges Residents to Remain on High Alert for Severe ThunderstormsThe City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms in some parts of the country. Residents are advised to take precautions and avoid dangerous situations.

Source: SABCNews - 🏆 37. / 51 Read more »