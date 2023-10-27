Dining with celebrities for genuine connections at Let’s Do Dinner

We were treated to South Africa's most anticipated dinner on Wednesday evening as Stella Artois invited South African celebrities, influencers and socialites to mingle and make great connections without phone disturbances. The Let’s Do Dinner event was the first of its kind in South Africa following the one in New York last month.We were shuttled in style and luxury as we moved from the University of Johannesburg, where we were told to gather and dropped off at The View in Auckland Park.

Our internationally acclaimed hosts, Nomzamo Mbatha and Katleho “Kat” Sinivasan, stylishly graced us with their presence. Mbatha looked forever gorgeous in a gold off-the-shoulder sequin dress with an isolated bow on the shoulder of her dress, as well as a thigh-high slit.

Sinivasan kept it cool with a black tuxedo before changing into a corduroy-inspired suit with wide-legged pants reminiscent of the 70’s fashion.Also spotted on the red-carpet were Power FM presenter Pabi Moloi, who looked ravishing in an imprint dress, former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, who rocked the red carpet, as well as Lasiswe Dambuza, who walked in with Mihlali Ndamase, while actor Kwenzo Ngcobo followed. headtopics.com

Speaking on hosting with Mbatha, television presenter and actor Sinivasan said they have always talked about hosting together. We had so much fun. Nomzamo and I have good banter in general and we’ve always been like ‘one day we must host together.’ I’ve interviewed her on carpets, we’ve been in the same space but have never worked together."I spend a lot of time at home or at work because my work is with people. I could be at a party or an event, and that’s work, so my break is being at home. I cancel a lot of dinner plans.

Even now, my friends asked me if we were going to Pride on Saturday, and I said, ‘ah, I’m flying to Singapore on Friday’. And the next question is ‘can we do dinner tomorrow night?’, so I am constantly having to do dinner, and I hardly cook at home unless I come back from shooting something. I cook, eat and sleep. Most of the time I have to be out for dinner because if I am traveling, I have to eat, but I still get to connect with people I know and the ones I don’t know. headtopics.com

