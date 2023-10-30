Dineo Ranaka’s new show ‘Sip & Talk’ to hit TV screens

After a tough time a few months ago, Dineo Ranaka is now coming back strong in the industry, showing the strong person she's always been., takes a different approach, as Dineo engages with celebrities, bonding with them as they discuss their personal lives over a drink.In the show, Dineo invites a group of her industry colleagues to her apartment for each touching episode.will illuminate the struggles that our beloved celebrities have faced in the public eye.
discussing public grief, while TK Sebothoma, Reason, and Nozuko Ncayiyane Ntshangase will delve into the pursuit of mental well-being. The tales of resilience and transformation are bound to be inspiring.After a tough time a few months ago, Dineo Ranaka is now coming back strong in the industry, showing the strong person she’s always been.On her podcast, she openly discusses various topics every week with her guests, including relationships, intimacy, and without holding anything back.
The public has given positive feedback for her podcast, with more subscribers joining in. BET Africa has licensed her podcast, which is now broadcasted every Wednesday on BET Africa and every Thursday at 9 pm on Dineo Ranaka’s YouTube channel.LISTEN: Something is rotten in the state of Kaizer Chiefs headtopics.com