Dineo Ranaka’s new show ‘Sip & Talk’ to hit TV screens

After a tough time a few months ago, Dineo Ranaka is now coming back strong in the industry, showing the strong person she's always been., takes a different approach, as Dineo engages with celebrities, bonding with them as they discuss their personal lives over a drink.In the show, Dineo invites a group of her industry colleagues to her apartment for each touching episode.will illuminate the struggles that our beloved celebrities have faced in the public eye.

discussing public grief, while TK Sebothoma, Reason, and Nozuko Ncayiyane Ntshangase will delve into the pursuit of mental well-being. The tales of resilience and transformation are bound to be inspiring.After a tough time a few months ago, Dineo Ranaka is now coming back strong in the industry, showing the strong person she’s always been.On her podcast, she openly discusses various topics every week with her guests, including relationships, intimacy, and without holding anything back.

The public has given positive feedback for her podcast, with more subscribers joining in. BET Africa has licensed her podcast, which is now broadcasted every Wednesday on BET Africa and every Thursday at 9 pm on Dineo Ranaka’s YouTube channel.LISTEN: Something is rotten in the state of Kaizer Chiefs headtopics.com

Sip, savour and celebrate at Villiera's Fizzytherapy Festival 2023Are you ready to raise your glass and enjoy some of the Cape's finest wines? If the answer is yes, then mark your calendars for the Fizzytherapy Festival, taking place on Saturday, 25 November at Villiera Estate in Stellenbosch. Read more ⮕

WATCH: ‘I honestly didn’t mean harm’-Dr Matthew Lani tries to talk himself out of arrestA video allegedly showing Lani being confronted was posted on TikTok. Read more ⮕

Don’t talk to me about rugby and unity. What country are you living in?COLUMN | Don’t talk to me about rugby and unity. What country are you living in? Read more ⮕

RIP: ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry dead at 54Actor Matthew Perry, who portrayed the character of Chandler Bing on hit TV show 'Friends' has passed away. Read more ⮕

RIP: ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry found deadMatthew Perry, troubled star of the smash hit TV sitcom 'Friends', was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday. Read more ⮕