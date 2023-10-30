Dineo Ranaka ready to get up close and personal with Mzansi's fave celebs in upcoming talk show

gets Mzansi celebs to open up about their stories of public trials and tribulations, heartbreak and recovery in Mzansi Magic's (DStv 161) all-new talk show.

Sip & Talk premieres on 26 November, with new episodes every Sunday at 21:00. The show promises intimate and genuine conversations with a side of sincerity. "From public grief... to addiction recovery and even the complexities of fame, Sip & Talk will shed light on the human struggles our favourite celebrities have endured in the public eye," a statement reads."The show looks to provide an in-depth exploration of the issues that frequently surface in our social dialogues."

Viewers can look forward to guests such as DJ Sbu, Celeste Ntuli, Khabonina Qubeka and Mona Monyane. Additionally, Simphiwe Ngema, Kayise Ngqula and Ayanda Ncwane will discuss public grief, while TK Sebothoma, Reason and Nozuko Ncayiyane Ntshangase will open up about their pursuit of mental wellness.Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. headtopics.com

