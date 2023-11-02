DiepCity’s Khelina has passed on, family confirms

The confirmation came after news about her passing started circulating on Wednesday night. The spokesperson asked people to refrain from tagging the comedian’s post, adding that announcements would be made in due course.

Upon confirmation, the spokesperson did not indicate when the Limpopo actress died but indicated that she died after a short illness. It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our daughter Lebogang Mpyana. Lebo died after a short illness. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers in this difficult time of bereavement. Memorial and funeral services details will follow.

The 34-year-old from Ga-Mokgokong in Limpopo had captured the hearts of many through her humourous personality and brilliant acting skills. Her relationship with Ringo, played by Obed Baloyi was the most loved on DiepCity as they captivated people and represented realistic romance. The show was her big break following her being on a Thobela FM drama and posting skits on social media. On stage, while she was in her stand-up comedian element, she called herself Queen Sekwatakwata.

She killed her character as Khelina on Diep City,The industry has lost another great talent ????What a sad day in SA ????Rest In Peace Lebogang Mapyana Condolences to her Family and Friends Intercape Rassie Damian WillemseWho we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRİEFLYZA: SA mourns the death of 'DiepCity' actress Lebohang 'Khelina' Mpyana: 'may her soul rest in peace'Lebohang Lettie Mpyana reportedly passed away on Wednesday, 1 November 2023. The family of the deceased confirmed her death and that she died after a short illness.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Lebohang Mpyana who played 'Khelina' in DiepCity succumbs to brief illnessHer bereft family confirmed her passing, asking for prayers during this time.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

THESANEWS: RIP: Family of ‘Diep City’ actress Lebohang ‘Lettie’ Mpyana confirm her passingComedian and actress Lebohang 'Lettie' Mpyana, who portrayed the role of Khelina in 'Diep City' has passed away.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: ‘Diep City’ actress Lebohang Mpyana has diedActress Lebohang Mapye has passed away. Lebohang was popularly known for her role as Khelina on Mzansi's popular show, Diep City

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Lebohang Mpyana who played 'Khelina' in DiepCity succumbs to brief illnessHer bereft family confirmed her passing, asking for prayers during this time.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »