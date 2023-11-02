‘Diep City’ actress Lebohang Mpyana has died

“It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our daughter Lebogang Mpyana. Lebo died after a short illness. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers in this time of bereavement,” read a family statement.

Fans have since taken to their social media timelines to pay tribute to the actress. Many remembered her for her“She killed her character as Khelina on Diep City. The industry has lost another great talent. What a sad day in SA. Rest In Peace Lebohang Mpyana . Condolences to her Family and Friends,” a fan wrote on X.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: RIP: Family of ‘Diep City’ actress Lebohang ‘Lettie’ Mpyana confirm her passingComedian and actress Lebohang 'Lettie' Mpyana, who portrayed the role of Khelina in 'Diep City' has passed away.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: SA mourns the death of 'DiepCity' actress Lebohang 'Khelina' Mpyana: 'may her soul rest in peace'Lebohang Lettie Mpyana reportedly passed away on Wednesday, 1 November 2023. The family of the deceased confirmed her death and that she died after a short illness.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

EWNREPORTER: City of Tshwane warns communities against doing unsanctioned food inspectionsEarlier this month, several children died from alleged food poisoning after consuming products purchased from informal traders.

Source: ewnreporter | Read more »

CİTY_PRESS: First-time traveller wins trip to France in City Press competitionFirst-time traveller wins trip to France in City Press competition

Source: City_Press | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Somalia: Heavy Fighting As Troops Clash With Al-Shabaab On Outskirts of Kismayo Port CityA fierce battle took place on Monday morning in the Buulo Haji settlement under the port city of Kismayo, the capital of the Lower Jubba region.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: City Power to oversee load shedding after ditching EskomCity Power will manage most of Johannesburg's load shedding from next week after reaching an agreement with Eskom, which would now limit power cuts in these areas to a maximum of two hours.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »