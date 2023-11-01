Diego Novella dubbed Camps Bay Killer granted leave to appeal

Alban was found unresponsive by hotel staff in the room she shared with Diego. Her lifeless body was covered in excrement. A curling iron was found between her legs, with which she had been sexually assaulted and a note written in lipstick on paper read ‘cerote’ in Spanish, which translates to ‘piece of sh*t’ in English., Novella’s lawyer, William Booth, said the Supreme Court of Appeal had granted Novella’s appeal against both conviction and sentence.
His affidavit read: ‘I humbly submit that I have a reasonable prospect of success in that another court may come to another decision with regard to whether the state proved its case against me on the charge of murder beyond reasonable doubt and in addition, in that the sentence is harsh and severe.’
‘It is my defence that my conative ability was impaired by the intake of certain substances. These substances inhibited my criminal capacity to the extent that I was unable to distinguish between right and wrong, and act in accordance with appreciation.’
He said that he was sent to Valkenberg Hospital for observation after his arrest, claiming it was a ‘unanimous decision of the panel that, at the time of the incident, had diminished responsibility.’
