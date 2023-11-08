Did Napoleon really fire at the pyramids? A historian explains the truth behind the legends of Ridley Scott’s biopic

Directors of historical feature films face a difficult task. How can they make the characters familiar to an audience without reducing them to caricature? How can they make sure that knowledge of the outcome – battles won or lost, empires built then ruined – doesn’t make the story seem like it’s writing itself?is not a historian and presumably wants to entertain rather than to enlighten. But the problem of historical truth is an interesting one. It is not easy to know the “real” Napoleon.
There’s a recognisable version of him – the confident general beloved of his troops, the instinctive military tactician who could run on empty for days at a time, his stern and somewhat petulant gaze. But much of this is the product of layers of historical storytelling, accrued by the labour of generations of artists, journalists and memoirists – and of course, Napoleon himsel
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: dailymaverick » / 🏆 3. in ZA
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Under-fire Ntseki explains Du Preez, Petersen and Hlanti absenceUnder-fire Ntseki explains Du Preez, Petersen and Hlanti absence
Source: KickOffMagazine - 🏆 36. / 51 Read more »
Does chicken soup really help when you’re sick? A nutrition specialist explainsDoes chicken soup really help when you’re sick? A nutrition specialist explains
Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »
‘It is death, it is death’: The truth behind the All Blacks’ Haka revealedThe spirit, history and truth behind the All Blacks' Haka revealed - Also the words explained in English what they mean.
Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »
Bird flu: what’s behind chicken crisis and what must be done about it - SABC NewsBird flu in SA: expert explains what’s behind the chicken crisis and what must be done about it
Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »
Siya Kolisi Jokingly Calls Eben Eztebeth 'Elizabedi' as He Explains His New Hairdo in TikTok VideoA TikTok video shows Springboks captain Siya Kolisi referring to Etzebeth Elizabhedi during a media briefing before Etzebeth explains the story behind his haircut.
Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »
Sizwe Dhlomo unmasks truth behind Trevor Noah’s absence on Mac G podcastThe podcaster spent some time in New York where he was the impromptu MC at Black Coffee Foundation gala dinner.
Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »