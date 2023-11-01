Did Mandoza’s widow make MILLIONS from ‘Nkalakatha’ at Rugby World Cup?

Jacaranda FM Rob Forbes added to the commentary, posting a meme with the caption: “Someone at French SAMRO is fuming about theHowever, according to Hip Hop media personality Illy The Host, the figures was more likely near the R2 million mark.Mpho said of viral claim: “It’s my first time hearing such, but I receive in Jesus name.Mandoza’s widow revealed the revival of Nkalakatha amid the Rugby World Cup and a BET Africa biopic was a bittersweet feeling.

She said: “I have mixed feelings about how popular this song is during this time. I find myself asking, ‘Why isn’t Mduduzi around to witness how loved his song is?’ I don’t even think he knew what his song has now become.She added: “He was just doing what he loves, which was making music, and he made a song that’s been played in France – 23 years later after its release.

