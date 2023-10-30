Did Eben Etzebeth And His Wife Let Slip Even More Reasons To Celebrate?

One of our Springbok superstars has more than just a World Cup to celebrate. Following the historic win in the Rugby World Cup, the players will finally get to spend some quality time with their families, and for our hemelbesem hero, Eben Etzebeth, the family is perhaps about to get bigger. Etzebeth's wife, Afrikaans musician Anlia Star, lets slip the surprise in an Instagram post celebrating her hubby's glory on the field, posting a heartfelt 'congrats' to Eben.

What drew everyone's eyes was an emoji of a pregnant woman, leading many to respond with triple congrats - Eben turned 32 years old on Sunday, only hours after becoming a world champ. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anlia Etzebeth (@anliastar) Anlia removed the emoji shortly after posting, but by that time quite a few local celebs already congratulated the pair.

