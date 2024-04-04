Dial a Nerd Introduces AI IT Support Bot

Dial a Nerd has introduced a new AI IT Support bot named Dan , which aims to revolutionize the IT support experience for clients. Dan is a chatbot designed to provide specialized IT assistance and serve as a digital companion for customers.

This offering allows Dial a Nerd to make contact with customers in need of IT support solutions.

Dial A Nerd AI IT Support Bot Dan IT Support Chatbot Digital Companion

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



htxtafrica / 🏆 42. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MSI introduces AI-ready laptops and SA's first gaming handheldMSI, a leading premium laptop brand, has launched its latest lineup of AI-powered laptops in South Africa. These new offerings feature state-of-the-art Intel Core Ultra processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, promising unmatched performance and immersive gaming experiences.

Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 63 Read more »

Innovation Meets Chic: HUAWEI Introduces ‘Fashion Forward’ Gadget LineHUAWEI has recently introduced a range of new devices embodying its 'Fashion Forward' theme, where style meets technology, and functionality blends with form.

Source: ITNewsAfrica - 🏆 27. / 59 Read more »

Sungrow introduces advanced three-phase inverter for tailored energy solutions in South AfricaEmpowering consumers with newfound control over their energy usage

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Capitec Business Introduces Affordable Banking Solution for South African SMEsCapitec Business has reduced its banking pricing to a flat R50 monthly fee, aiming to provide a more affordable banking solution for South African SMEs.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Apple Introduces Business Connect To Allow Business To Customise Their Look On Apple AppsSouth African and global news updates with a twist. 2oceansvibe is South Africa’s biggest solely owned online news platform with local and world news updates.

Source: 2oceansvibe - 🏆 43. / 51 Read more »

Isuzu introduces inaugural D-Max electric bakkieIsuzu has taken a significant stride into the future with the unveiling of its first-ever battery electric vehicle (BEV) – the D-Max BEV bakkie.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »