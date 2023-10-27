Devops Engineer - IT-Online

This consulting company is expanding internationally and is looking for a Devops/Platform engineer to join their team.
Bsc/Beng in Computer engineering/Informations systems/electrical engineering or similarDeep understanding of software deployment and support.Cloud Providers – GPC, AWS, Azure, basic knowledge of command-line-interface CLI tools.
