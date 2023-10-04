Device Affordability Hinders Digitisation in Africa

Device affordability is hindering the adoption rate of digital services in Africa. The high price of smartphones and other smart devices is undermining the rate of digitisation. This issue was discussed at the AfricaCom event and the Mobile World Congress. Mobile connectivity is crucial for internet adoption in Africa. Reducing the internet usage gap is important for closing the digital divide.





Africa: Pan-Africa Bean Research Alliance (PABRA) Wins Africa Food Prize 2023
The Pan-Africa Bean Research Alliance (PABRA) has been honored with the prestigious Africa Food Prize for 2023, recognizing their exceptional leadership in the development of numerous bean varieties that improve farm productivity and profitability, and meet increasing consumer demand. The announcement was made by Africa Food Prize Chairperson, and former Tanzania President Jakaya Kikwete during the AGRF2023 held in Tanzania.

Africa Fact of the Day: South Africa has Africa's richest companies
Africa Fact of the Day features the most wonderful and weird facts about the history and culture of the African Continent.

Africa: Prosper Africa Coordinates 17 US Agencies to Help Boost Africa's Low Participation in AGOA
The root of the problem is that Africa is simply not producing enough goods that the US wants to buy.

Africa: Seize Opportunity to End Last Major Mercury Device
As the Minamata Convention on Mercury's fifth Conference of the Parties (COP5) approaches, momentum builds to adopt the Africa Region's proposed amendment to phase out dental amalgam - a cavity filling material that is approximately 50% mercury.

Africa: Kigali Tops Africa Smart City Rankings
Kigali has emerged as Africa's premier smart city among the 30 cities that participated in the assessment, according to the 2023 African Smart City Index.

Africa: How Kigali Became Africa's Premier Smart City
Kigali emerged as Africa's premier smart city among the 30 cities featured in the 2023 African Smart City Index, a pioneering initiative designed to gauge the integration of digital infrastructure, sustainability measures, and innovative urban solutions in Africa's rapidly evolving urban centers.

