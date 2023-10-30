Developer shrinks Windows 11 install size from 20GB to 3.3GB

A software developer who goes by the name NTDEV has made a compact version of Windows 11 that occupies about 16.5% of the regular installation size, Tom’s HardwareThe algorithm is part of the Windows 10+ CompactOS feature, which compresses system files and then decompresses them when they are needed.But the reduction in installation size was even more impressive, going from 20GB to 3.3GB — 83.5% smaller.

Due to this limitation, NTDEV has stressed that Tiny11 Core was not a replacement for Tiny11 or Windows 11, as it offered “limited security and no serviceability”.Tom’s Hardware surmised it may also be attractive for virtual machine-based environments.

Nonetheless, it still boasts all the components necessary to run most applications designed for Windows.which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: mybroadband »

Magento2 Full Stack Developer - Johanesburg at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Magento2 Full Stack Developer - Cape Town at AccentureIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Application Senior Developer at AccentureIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Application Senior Developer at Accenture - Gauteng MidrandIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Magento2 Full Stack Developer - Johanesburg at AccentureIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕

Magento2 Full Stack Developer - Johanesburg at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily. Read more ⮕