Deteriorating Drinking Water Quality in South Africa Raises Concerns

Almost 50% of the country's water is microbiologically unsafe for consumption, raising concerns about the integrity of the water infrastructure. South Africa's drinking water quality has deteriorated, and water losses have surged over the past nine years, leaving many municipalities grappling with the upkeep of their wastewater treatment systems.

The reports assessed the condition of every drinking water system in South Africa, analysing 958 water supply systems across 144 water services authorities in the country. The findings reveal that almost 50% of the country's water is microbiologically unsafe for consumption, raising concerns about the integrity of the water infrastructure. According to the Blue Drop report, which assesses the condition and maintenance of water infrastructure, 26 water supply systems scored over 95% and are qualified for the prestigious Blue Drop certification, which means the maintenance of water infrastructure is up to standard. In 2014, 44 water supply systems were awarded Blue Drop status





