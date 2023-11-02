Derick’s heartbreaking prognosis: A Springbok dream shattered

In the latest episode, Derick shared the day he was taken to a doctor for the chronic back pain he endured as a“I’ll never forget that smirk on that man’s face as he laughed and said: You will be fine as long as you keep training the way you are.
“You just won’t ever be a Springbok. He laughed and said your vertebrae are deteriorating, and while exercise will keep your body stronger and your pain levels will decrease significantly but, over time, it won’t.“Breaking the news to a guy that his dreams have been crushed, and instead of crushing it with compassion, you laugh in his face as you do it.
“And I just thought,’ well, all that’s left now is to become a Springbok way quicker. I can’t wait until I am 22. “If the guy says I dont have time, then I dont have time, but who says I can’t be a Springbok at the age of 19 or 20?”Derick was 19 years old when he started his rugby career in 2002. He made his Springbok debut the following year in the Rugby World Cup and became a crowd favourite.
Eight years following his first World Cup, Derick was carried off the field during a match for his British club team Saracens after he tore his Achilles tendon.Derick was later diagnosed with depression, and he told the media that he became addicted to sleeping pills.
“I was depressed and in a deep, dark place because I could no longer live my rugby dream. The side effects of the medication and the knowledge that I’d never play professionally again broke me,” he said.EIGHT YEARS LATER HE WAS CARRIED OFF THE FIELD
