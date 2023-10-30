Derby Looming For Chiefs, Cup Exit A Blessing?

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 03: Kaizer Chiefs players during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City FC at FNB Stadium on October 03, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Cavin Johnson has a big two weeks ahead of him and not being involved in the Carling Knockout could do the trick in sorting out some big problems in the side. Johnson's first match in charge as interim coach of Amakhosi ended in a 2-1 defeat to Golden Arrows over the weekend, as the Soweto giants slumped to their fifth defeat of the campaign.Last season the club set their worst record of defeats in the PSL, losing 12 matches in 30, and they are heading towards another disappointing end of the campaign if things do not improve.

Johnson will have a little close to two weeks before the Soweto derby takes place on November 11 and Amakhosi will need to be ready to ensure things do not go from bad to worse. Are you enjoying our new online stadium? SNL24.com is Soccer Laduma’s new home. You’ll not only get the best soccer news, but you will also be able to comment on articles, view other comments, save articles to read later and much more! SIGN UP for free and explore our new home! headtopics.com

The Carling Knockout fixtures are taking place this weekend and Amakhosi will not be involved after they were booted out of the competition by AmaZulu, which was followed by the axing of Molefi Ntseki.

While Amakhosi supporters would have loved to see their side in the competition, Johnson will have time to work with the team for a longer period before they take on Cape Town Spurs and Pirates next week. headtopics.com

Chiefs have not won a game since September 27 and will be determined to turns things around come the month of November.For 14 free days, you can have access to the best from Soccer Laduma, KickOff, Daily Sun, TrueLove and Drum. Thereafter you will be billed R29 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.COLUMN | Don’t talk to me about rugby and unity.

Ten Hag Reacts To Heavy Manchester Derby DefeatTen Hag Reacts To Heavy Manchester Derby Defeat Read more ⮕

Pep Fires Brutal Dig Ahead Of Manchester DerbyPep Fires Brutal Dig Ahead Of Manchester Derby Read more ⮕

Sundowns edge past Al-Ahly in African derby at LoftusSundowns weren't short of any inspiration after the Springboks defended their Rugby World Cup title against New Zealand on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Haaland Stars As Man City Thrash Man Utd On Derby DayHaaland Stars As Man City Thrash Man Utd On Derby Day Read more ⮕

Haaland double leads City to 3-0 win over United in Manchester derby - SABC NewsPhil Foden added the third from close range in the 80th. Read more ⮕

Manchester derby cast spotlight on Scandinavian sharpshootersManchester derby cast spotlight on Scandinavian sharpshooters Read more ⮕