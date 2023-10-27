Deputy Health Minister under investigation for sexual assault

Reportedly, the incident took place at Dhlomo’s ministerial home in Rondebosch, Cape Town, on 5 September.The parliamentary researcher, believed to work for an opposition party, claims Dhlomo groped him after leading him to his bedroom.verified receiving a complaint about Dhlomo. Co-chairpersons Bekizwe Nkosi and Lydia Moshodi discussed the complaint during a meeting on October 20.Co-chairpersons Bekizwe Nkosi and Lydia Moshodi stated that they discussed the complaint on October 20.

“Furthermore, the speaker has taken steps to ensure a supportive environment for the alleged victim by directing that the administration of Parliament immediately arrange professional counseling. In light of the fact that the person against whom a complaint is made is also a member of the Executive, the speaker has also informed the president,” he said.A subcommittee will review the matter in November. The committee decided this during their meeting.welcomed the investigation, urging a speedy resolution and public disclosure of findings.

Michele Clarke, DA Shadow Minister of Health, stated that the sexual assault accusations against the Minister are deeply concerning.The Presidency stated that due processes will be allowed to unfold, and the outcome of the investigations will be awaited. headtopics.com

