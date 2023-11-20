Department of Public Works criticized for neglecting prime property in Cape Town

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) was criticized by Members of Parliament for failing to maintain prime property in Wynberg, Cape Town. The property, about the size of two rugby fields, consists of six buildings. Two houses on the property have been stripped of plumbing and electrical cabling, and local residents claim it is a den for drug users. One house is protected by security guards and appears to be intact, while two other houses are in a state of disrepair.

The houses were previously used by SAPS for accommodation but were handed back to the DPWI in 2016. Neighboring residents are demanding the demolition of the two derelict houses and accountability from the DPWI. The two stripped houses and the one protected by a security company have heritage status as they were built over 150 years ago





