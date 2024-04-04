Department of Home Affairs to Open New Offices for Smart IDs and Passports

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is planning to open five new offices this year for smart IDs and passports. Its goal is to improve efficiency and modernise the systems. Also, e-visas will be possible for more countries.As part of this process, they will introduce live capture terminals at offices across the country. Live capture is an automated process of enrolling and capturing applications securely and more efficiently compared to manual capture.
This functionality was first implemented in 2013 to apply for passports and smart identity cards. Since then, it has been put in place in 202 offices and 30 bank branches across the country, according to “The functionality will be rolled out to an additional five front offices in the 2024/25 financial year, improving access to smart ID cards and passports and reducing the issuance of green barcoded ID books,” said the DHA.The DHA will embark on a partnership with the various banking groups and malls in the countr
