Department of Home Affairs to Open New Offices for Smart IDs and Passports

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is planning to open five new offices this year for smart IDs and passports. Its goal is to improve efficiency and modernise the systems. Also, e-visas will be possible for more countries.As part of this process, they will introduce live capture terminals at offices across the country. Live capture is an automated process of enrolling and capturing applications securely and more efficiently compared to manual capture.

This functionality was first implemented in 2013 to apply for passports and smart identity cards. Since then, it has been put in place in 202 offices and 30 bank branches across the country, according to “The functionality will be rolled out to an additional five front offices in the 2024/25 financial year, improving access to smart ID cards and passports and reducing the issuance of green barcoded ID books,” said the DHA.The DHA will embark on a partnership with the various banking groups and malls in the countr

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Smart ID and Passport offices coming to South Africa – including more e-Visa countriesThe Department of Home Affairs wants to roll out more service points for smart IDs, passports and other documentation as it battles long queues and service delays.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

Home Affairs blocked from deporting ‘critical skills’ Czech executiveBy its own admission, the department loses most of its court cases – the costs of which are borne by the taxpayer.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Home Affairs 'scrutinising' Lindela private security contract amid mass escapeHome Affairs 'scrutinising' Lindela private security contract amid mass escape

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

South Africans love Home Affairs for its effectiveness, says MotsoalediThe majority of South Africans are satisfied with the service delivery standards of the Home Affairs – according to the department’s 2022/23 Customer Satisfaction Survey.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

South Africa: Home Affairs Gears Up to Fight Zimbabwe Permit DecisionMinister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi, in a media briefing, welcomed the opportunity to appeal to the Supreme Court, saying the 'importance of the Supreme Court appeal in achieving legal clarity on visa regulations'.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi says visa renewal reports are ‘overblown’Aaron Motsoaledi says he knows of only five cases at Cape Town International Airport and one that was referred to him by Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille’s office, which suggests the issue is motivated not by the intention to help affected people, but rather to tarnish Home Affairs.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »