Bogus Dr Matthews Lani was apprehended by Helen Joseph security on Sunday, 29 October evening, reveals The Department of Health in a statement.

“He was apprehended while entering the main entrance of the facility. Lani was caught just before 8pm disguised in a hoodie and wearing a surgical mask with stethoscope around his neck. He had previously entered the facility to curate misleading under the pretense that he was a qualified doctor”.

The department adds that Lani tried to escape security personnel by requesting to go to the bathroom and attempting to jump from bathroom window. Securuty called law enforcement who apprehended him again.reported that the TikTok doctor, who routinely sports a stethoscope around his neck could find himself in hot water with authorities after Wits University also distanced itself from him. headtopics.com

In the video, Lani had been visiting the hospital to shoot TikTok content in a bid to prove to his followers that he is not a fake medical practitioner. @Polygamist_M: “Did he just distance himself from those Dr’s headset or ledibitsang (stethoscope) he always parading with them.”@BruceBruny: “Good work by the security guards and SAPS.”Pitso Mosimane’s contract TERMINATED! Kaizer Chiefs to pounce? – Report

