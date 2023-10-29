Departing Foster comes up smelling of roses for New Zealand players

"He has also faced adversity not only this tournament but leading into this tournament and to lead us and produce some of the footy we were able to produce is a credit to him."
Ian Foster ended his turbulent four-year reign as New Zealand head coach with a heartbreaking defeat in the Rugby World Cup final but while he departs without the Webb Ellis trophy he at least will have “flowers” from his devoted players.
It had been Cane and other senior players who had gone to New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson last year, after a run of woeful results had been ended by an unexpected win over the Springboks, and told him Foster had to stay.
Foster may sometimes come across in public as caustic and dry but that is not the whole truth — although he is the son of a Presbyterian minister, he admitted to crying after the win over South Africa in August 2022."That stays within the locker room," replied centre Rieko Ioane about what Foster had said to the players after their one-point defeat in the rain in Paris on Saturday.
For prop Tyrel Lomax, Foster had been extremely dignified throughout the tough times as indeed had Cane, who was pilloried after the historic home series loss to Ireland last year. Foster, who did taste World Cup glory as assistant to Steve Hansen in 2015, had said before the epic 28-24 victory over Ireland in the quarter-finals he did not want his players to "die wondering" what might have been if they were beaten."We didn't die wondering," said the 34-year-old after the agonising defeat in the rain in Paris.