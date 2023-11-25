Dentistry Meets Spa at Dr Yudelman's State-of-the-Art Facility in Cape Town

It’s a rarity to associate dentistry with a day at the spa, but that’s what it feels like when you go to Dr Yudelman's state-of-the-art facility in Cape Town. The practice is light and bright, with modern wooden finishes and ocean views. The equipment is top-notch, and education is the foundation of each appointment.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: CapeTownEtc » / 🏆 17. in ZA
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Magento2 Full Stack Developer - Cape Town at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »
Support Engineer (HPE Server & SAN) Cape Town - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »
Desktop Engineer (Cape Town) - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »
Desktop Engineer (Cape Town) - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »
Magento2 Full Stack Developer - Johanesburg at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »
Front End Developer (Angular & React) at Accenture - Western Cape Cape TownIT Industry News. Daily.
Source: ITOnlineSA - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »