Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate After 52 Years on the Throne

After 52 years on the throne, Denmark's Queen Margrethe II will abdicate on Sunday, handing over power to her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, who will take the name Frederik X. This is only the second time that a Danish sovereign has abdicated - the last being Erik III almost nine centuries ago in 1146. Since the death of Britain's Elizabeth II, Margrethe has been the longest-reigning monarch in Europe, as well as the only woman monarch who did not get her title through marriage.





