Democratic Republic of Congo President's Claim of Freedom of Expression Contradicted by Detention of Journalist

Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi says ‘freedom of opinion and expression’ was part of his mandate – which seems at best naïve, at worst cynical, as one of our journalists is detained, writes Jeune Afrique’s editorial director. “I have found the strength,” writes the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Félix Tshisekedi, “to restore the freedoms of expression and movement that are the pillars of a healthy democratic society”.

Taken from an election campaign pamphlet just published in Paris and Kinshasa, this self-congratulatory little phrase rings hollow on 14 December, three months to the day since our colleague Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala was transferred to Makala central prison.Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners Stanis was arrested on 8 September at Kinshasa airport and interrogated for a week by the police, before being transferred to a collective cell in the Congolese capital’s prison and re-education centr





