Democratic Republic of Congo Extends Elections Amidst Chaos

The Democratic Republic of Congo has extended elections into today for those whose polling stations did not open yesterday, prompting a group of opposition presidential candidates to call for a rerun of the chaotic vote. Congo is the world’s third-largest copper producer and the top producer of cobalt, a battery component needed for the green transition.





